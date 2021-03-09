

TORONTO -- Some Ontario public health units will continue to use their own vaccination booking systems even after a provincial portal becomes available next week.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says approximately six units, including Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, will stick with their own systems.

She says the rest will merge with the province's online portal or use a combination of both systems.

Several public health units have started using their own booking systems to make vaccination appointments for eligible residents in recent weeks in the absence of a provincial system.

The news comes as the province prepares to expand its vaccine rollout into pharmacies in three regions on Friday - a pilot project that's taking appointments for people aged 60 to 64.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Ontario is expected to receive 190,000 AstraZeneca vaccines today, which are slated for use in the pharmacy pilot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021.