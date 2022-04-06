Several Kinder chocolate products in Canada are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said the recall was prompted by Ferrero Canada. The affected products include Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Schoko-Bons and Kinder Mix-Egg Hunt Kit.

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections,” the CFIA said in its advisory issued Wednesday.

Short-term symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. The agency advised people who’ve become sick after consuming the recalled product to call their doctor.

The CFIA noted that there had been no reported cases linked to the recalled products so far.

The agency said that it is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to other products being recalled.

In Europe, officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak in 134 children possibly linked to Kinder chocolate eggs.

Health officials in Britain said they had identified 63 cases of Salmonella linked to the chocolate products and that most were children under five.

- with files from The Associated Press