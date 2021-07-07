Someone in Ontario won Tuesday's $65 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Wednesday, July 7, 2021
TORONTO -- A lucky ticket holder in Ontario is $65 million richer, with one winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot.
Five of the 14 available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were also claimed by three tickets sold in British Columbia, one in the Prairie provinces and one in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next draw on July 9 will be at an estimated $21 million.