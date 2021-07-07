

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A lucky ticket holder in Ontario is $65 million richer, with one winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot.

Five of the 14 available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were also claimed by three tickets sold in British Columbia, one in the Prairie provinces and one in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next draw on July 9 will be at an estimated $21 million.