Southern Ontario is waking up to a chilly start Thursday morning with temperatures dipping into the single-digits for the first time since early June.

Temperatures are starting at 9 C in Toronto and Hamilton while it’s a slightly cooler start in Mississauga and Vaughan at 7 C, according to Environment Canada.

It’s even chillier in Barrie, London and Guelph where the day is starting at 6 C.

“Why is this happening?” CTV News Toronto weather anchor Lyndsay Morrison said on Wednesday night.

“We have an area of high pressure and when that happens, we don't have much in the way of cloud cover, which acts as insulation or a blanket.”

However, that absence of cloud coverage allows for ample sunlight, which Morrison said will make the cooler start to the day still feel “quite pleasant.”

Temperatures are set to enter the double digits by 9 a.m. in Toronto and Hamilton, and the rest of Southern Ontario will follow within a couple hours.

Morning temperatures are set to creep through the teens and eventually hit a high of around 19 C across most of the region.

The weather is expected to warm up this weekend with 24 C on deck for Friday, 26 C on Saturday and 24 C again on Sunday.