Soccer legend Christine Sinclair set for final hometown game as Whitecaps host Thorns

Canada's Christine Sinclair smiles during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Australia, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Christine Sinclair will play her final game at BC Place tomorrow and today told a news conference it's the perfect ending to her great career. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER — Christine Sinclair is saying goodbye — again.

The Canadian soccer legend will play her final game at BC Place on Tuesday when her Portland Thorns take on the Vancouver Whitecaps Girls Elite FC as part of the CONCACAF W Champions Cup.

“When I played here last for Canada, I thought that was going to be my last game here in Vancouver. But thanks to this new tournament, I obviously get to bring my teammates up here," Sinclair said Monday. "I’m excited to show the Whitecaps what we’re capable of.”

More than 48,000 fans packed BC Place last December as Sinclair played her final game with Canada — a 1-0 win over Australia in a friendly.

A significantly smaller crowd is expected for Tuesday's game where the Thorns — a National Women's Soccer League club who are currently battling for a playoff spot — take on the Whitecaps, an academy team composed mainly of teenage players.

The game's profile got a boost last month when the 41-year-old Sinclair announced she will retire from professional soccer at the end of the season.

"Obviously for me, it's a special feeling to play in front of my family, having played my entire career down in the U.S.," she said. "They haven't had that many opportunities to come watch me play, so whenever we get to play here, it's always special."

Hailing from Burnaby, B.C., Sinclair is one of Canada's most revered athletes.

She ended her international career last year as the world's top scorer in both men's and women's soccer with 190 goals. Her time with the national squad included appearing in six Women's World Cups — and goals in five — an Olympic title in Tokyo, and bronze at both the 2016 Games in Rio and 2012 Games in London.

Her post-playing career includes a role as part-owner of the new professional women's team, Vancouver Rise FC. The club is one of the founding teams in the Northern Super League, which is set to kick off its inaugural season in April.

“The impact that Christine has had on Canadian soccer and women in this country — not just in the soccer community, but I think in the sports community — she's been an icon on and off the pitch," said Whitecaps coach Katie Collar.

"Her ability to set records and to still be the humble person that she is, I think she's a great role model and great icon for a lot of these players that are coming through.”

One of those up-and-coming players is Whitecaps forward Kaylee Hunter. The 16-year-old didn't think facing her idol would ever be a reality.

“This is kind of a dream come true experience," Hunter said.

Hunter remembers watching Sinclair take the field at BC Place during a friendly on Team Canada's celebration tour after the national squad won Olympic gold in Tokyo.

"I just remember watching them out on the field and just thinking, ‘I want to be down there someday,'" she said. "Watching these players growing up, it really just made me fall in love with the game.”

Now in her 11th NWSL season, Sinclair continues to be an offensive force.

She scored her third goal of the season Friday, helping Portland to a 2-0 victory over the Orlando Pride. It was her 80th goal across all competitions, ranking her second on the NWSL's career list.

The Thorns come to Vancouver with a 2-1-0 record in the CONCACAF W Champions Cup and hunting for a spot in May's semifinals.

The squad won't go easy on the Whitecaps, said Thorns head coach Rob Gale.

"It's about us and our performance, building towards the post-season and trying to be better each and every game," he said. "So for us, it doesn't matter who the opponent is. We're prepared the same way, with the same diligence and we put a team out on the field that we hope can win the football match."

That's just fine by Collar.

"I think just the fact that they're coming in and not taking us lightly, I think that's an important piece that shows they respect what we've done, and they respect the process that we've gone through in this tournament," the coach said.

The Whitecaps finished their League1 B.C. campaign atop the standings with a 10-0-2 record and went on to beat Hamilton in the League1 Canada Inter-Provincial Championship.

The national title came with a spot in the Champions Cup, a 10-team tournament featuring the top women’s clubs from North and Central America and the Caribbean. The winner of the tournament will represent CONCACAF at the inaugural FIFA Women’s Club World Cup in 2026.

Vancouver has gone 1-2-0 in group play, including a 2-0 loss to the San Diego Wave on Oct. 1 where the 'Caps held the NWSL side off the scoreboard for the entire first half.

It's a performance the Whitecaps can take a lot of confidence from, Collar said.

Heading into Tuesday's game, she wants her team to replicate that defence and add in some of the offensive play they showcased over the League1 B.C. season.

“Each game we’ve learned different things and each game we’ve got better playing at this level," she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2024.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press