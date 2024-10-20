Canada rallies to finish seventh at world bass fishing championship

Workers collect dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

Canada moved up two spots to finish seventh Saturday at the world bass fishing championship.

The Canadian entered the final day of competition ninth in the 15-country event. Canada ended up finishing where it stood Thursday, the opening day of the event on Lake Bolsena, located in the Italian province of Viterbo.

Canada’s three two-man teams all weighed five bass Saturday for a combined 18.640 kilograms and an overall total of 51.900 kilograms.

Canada was eighth at last year’s tournament in Portugal.

Spain began action Saturday tied with Australia for second but rallied to take the gold medal with a total of 75 kilograms. The Australians claimed the silver medal with 73.630 kilograms while Italy, which led the first two days, earned the bronze with 72.230.

The United States, the defending champion, finished fourth with 69.160.

In this competition, each country had three two-man teams competing daily. The two-man results from Saturday weren’t immediately available.

The Canadian teams consisted of captain Pete Garnier, of Trenton, Ont., Adam Foster, of Charters Settlement, N.B., Scott Sheridan of Campbellford, Ont., David Chong, of Aurora, Ont., Phil Curtis, of St. Catharines, Ont., and Brent Valere, of Mississauga, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press