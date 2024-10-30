Argos quarterback Arbuckle and Alouettes defensive back Webb take weekly CFL honours

Toronto Argonauts' quarterback Nick Arbuckle (right) is pressured by Edmonton Elks' Jacob Plamondon during CFL action in Edmonton, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Arbuckle was named CFL offensive player of the week on Tuesday after throwing for a career-high 378 yards in a 31-30 loss to the Edmonton Elks last week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry Wong

TORONTO — Toronto Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle was named CFL offensive player of the week on Tuesday after throwing for a career-high 378 yards in a 31-30 loss to the Edmonton Elks last week.

Arbuckle completed 23 of 32 passes and finished the game with a 119.0 efficiency rating.

Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Damon Webb took the weekly honour on defence. He had three defensive tackles and an interception in a 37-31 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Montreal Alouettes' offensive line was also rewarded for its efforts in a 28-27 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The line’s top three performers were Nick Callender, Justin Lawrence and Pier-Olivier Lestage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press