Raptors rookie Ja'Kobe Walter out again after re-spraining shoulder

Toronto Raptors' Ja'Kobe Walter (14) shoots between Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (left) and Dalton Knecht (4) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Nov. 1, 2024. Toronto Raptors rookie Ja’Kobe Walter has re-sprained his right acromioclavicular joint. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Toronto Raptors rookie Ja’Kobe Walter has re-sprained his right acromioclavicular joint.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of Toronto’s 122-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Walter will be re-evaluated in one week, and updates will be provided as appropriate by the Raptors.

The 20-year-old shooting guard was selected 19th overall by Toronto in this past summer's NBA Draft.

Walter missed Raptors training camp, pre-season, and the first five games of the regular season with a sprained shoulder.

He is averaging 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists over four games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press