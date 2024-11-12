Key findings from Sonia Regenbogen's independent review into Olympic drone-spying

A Canada soccer logo is seen in Vancouver on March 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Findings from the independent report by Sonia Regenbogen into the drone-spying scandal involving the Canadian women’s soccer team at the Paris Olympics:

— Two of the women’s national team coaches directed, approved and condoned the actions taken by a third member of the women’s national team coaching staff to film practices of an opposing team at the Paris Olympics using a drone.

— Some assistant coaches and staff members felt uncomfortable with the practice of spying on opponents but did not feel they could challenge the authority of the head coach. Two of the women’s national team coaches directed acts of improper surveillance predating the 2024 Paris Olympics.

— Potential violations of the Canada Soccer Code of Conduct and Ethics by the former head coach of the men’s national Team were identified. Pursuant to the Canada Soccer Disciplinary Code, a disciplinary process is being initiated to adjudicate these potential violations.

— The allegation of drone usage by a member of the men’s national team coaching staff to film the practice of an opponent at (this summer’s) Copa America was not substantiated.

— Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue and president Peter Augruso did not condone the use of drones for surveillance of opponents and were not previously aware of the use of drones for such surveillance.

