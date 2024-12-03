Hockey Canada invites 32 players to national junior team selection camp

Hockey Canada is inviting 32 players to the national junior team selection camp next week in Ottawa. Canada players leave the ice following their loss to Czechia during quarter-final hockey action at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

CALGARY — A total of 32 players have been invited to Canada’s national junior team selection camp next week in Ottawa, Hockey Canada said Monday.

Four goaltenders, 10 defencemen and 18 forwards were selected by the team’s management group for the Dec. 10-13 camp at TD Place.

“We are excited to announce the 32 players who have earned invitations to selection camp in Ottawa, and begin the road to our ultimate goal of winning a world junior championship gold medal on home ice,” U20 head scout Al Murray said in a release.

“This is a talented group of young players that is determined to represent Canada with pride over the holidays, and we expect a highly competitive camp with several difficult decisions when determining our final roster.”

Seven players from Canada’s 2024 world junior roster -- goaltender Scott Ratzlaff, defencemen Oliver Bonk and Tanner Molendyk and forwards Easton Cowan, Carson Rehkopf, Matthew Wood and Brayden Yager -- were invited.

Canada lost to Czechia in the quarterfinals of the 2024 tournament in Sweden.

Dave Cameron will serve as head coach of the Canadian team, which opens play Boxing Day against Finland at Canadian Tire Centre, the home arena of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

Selection camp will include a pair of games against a team of U Sports all-stars. Once that camp is complete, the squad will travel to Petawawa, Ont., for a four-day training camp at the Silver Dart Arena.

Canada will also play pre-tournament games against Switzerland, Sweden and Czechia

Canadian Tire Centre will serve as the primary competition venue for the Dec. 26-Jan. 5 tournament. It will host 17 games, including both semifinals and the medal games.

The additional 14 games will be played at TD Place, home of the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press