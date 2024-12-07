Penguins take home winning streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, centre, celebrates his goal against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick with teammates William Nylander (88) and left wing Andreas Johnsson (18) during third period NHL action in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto Maple Leafs (16-8-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (11-13-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -159, Penguins +134; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pittsburgh has a 7-6-2 record in home games and an 11-13-4 record overall. The Penguins have a 5-1-2 record in one-goal games.

Toronto is 4-4-2 in road games and 16-8-2 overall. The Maple Leafs have a 16-0-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has two goals and 15 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

John Tavares has 12 goals and 11 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press