Toronto FC captain says Herdman resignation as coach an 'unfortunate situation'

TORONTO — John Herdman's decision to step down as Toronto FC coach is an "unfortunate situation," says club captain Jonathan Osorio.

Herdman resigned Nov. 29, saying it was "the right time for me to step away from the club, as the organization defines its vision for the future."

His departure was linked by many to the Canada Soccer investigation into the drone-spying scandal at the Paris Olympics that cost women's coach Bev Priestman, assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joey Lombardi their jobs at Canada Soccer.

All three are currently serving one-year suspensions from FIFA, with Lombardi having resigned his Canada Soccer position soon after the Olympics.

"I know John was excited about taking the job. In his first year, he really enjoyed being at Toronto," said Osorio. "I'm sure this decision was not an easy one for him but I can imagine with the situation and everything surrounding it, it made it tough.

"And you know he felt like he had to do something that was best for him and maybe also thinking about what's best for the club as well. Just, all in all, an unfortunate situation."

A former Canada women's and men's coach, Herdman has been linked to a culture of spying within Canada Soccer.

The fact that he did not speak to Sonia Regenbogen, the author of an independent review into the Olympic incident and "any related matters of a historic nature," added fuel to the fire when the report finally came out last month.

A FIFA Appeals Committee ruling this summer also put Herdman at Ground Zero within Canada Soccer for spying on rival teams.

"Canada is investigating the history of this matter, but we suspect that the practice of using a drone stems back to John Herdman when he was the head coach of the women's national team. In other words, this was a practice started by one person — John Herdman — and continued by Bev Priestman," Canada Soccer said, according to the FIFA document.

Herdman has said little publicly about the scandal.

"I can again clarify that at a FIFA World Cup, pinnacle event, Olympic Games, at a Youth World Cup, those activities have not been undertaken," he said in July. "And I've got nothing else to say on that matter."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.

