A man is in hospital after being stabbed at a plaza in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.

Peel police say they responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Creditview Road for reports of a fight between two males.

Officers arrived and shortly confirmed that the victim had been stabbed. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile, police are looking for at least one suspect, described as a white male, five-foot-nine, with a long brown beard and a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a dark rain jacket, dark pants and brown construction boots.

The suspect is known by the victim as “Jake,” police add.

If the suspect is seen, police ask the public to call 911 and not approach him.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.