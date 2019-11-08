

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police say one person has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Ben Stanton Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue East, east of McCowan Road, just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a teenage boy was stabbed.

He has been taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

Two masked men fled the area on foot, police said.

No suspects descriptions have been released.