Stabbing in Weston sends 1 male to hospital in serious condition: paramedics
A stabbing in Weston sent one person to hospital with serious injuries, paramedics say. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 5:25AM EDT
One person has been rushed to hospital for treatment after a stabbing in Weston.
The incident occurred near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Police say paramedics arrived on scene and found one person suffering from a stab wound.
The male victim was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics confirmed.
Police say they believe an altercation between the suspect and victim may have started indoors and moved outside.
Investigators have not released a suspect description.
The age of the victim has not been released but police say they believe he is an adult.