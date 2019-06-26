

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person has been rushed to hospital for treatment after a stabbing in Weston.

The incident occurred near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police say paramedics arrived on scene and found one person suffering from a stab wound.

The male victim was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics confirmed.

Police say they believe an altercation between the suspect and victim may have started indoors and moved outside.

Investigators have not released a suspect description.

The age of the victim has not been released but police say they believe he is an adult.