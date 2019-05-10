

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male was taken to hospital after a stabbing near Eglinton West Station.

The incident occurred near Eglinton Avenue West and Winnett Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.

Police say the victim, who is believed to be in his mid-20s, was conscious and breathing when he was taken to hospital.

He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.

Officers have not released any information on possible suspects.