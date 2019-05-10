Stabbing near Eglinton West Station sends 1 male to hospital
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 10:34PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 10, 2019 11:25PM EDT
One male was taken to hospital after a stabbing near Eglinton West Station.
The incident occurred near Eglinton Avenue West and Winnett Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.
Police say the victim, who is believed to be in his mid-20s, was conscious and breathing when he was taken to hospital.
He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.
Officers have not released any information on possible suspects.