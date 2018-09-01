

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police have released security camera footage in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in Scarborough on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Danforth Road just before 5 a.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a man in the middle of Burnhill Road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition by Toronto paramedics where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has since been identified by police as Alpha Conteh, of Toronto.

A suspect wanted in connection with this investigation has been described by officers as a male wearing a light-coloured hoodie, possibly grey, with blue jeans. He was last seen getting into the front passenger door of a waiting vehicle, according to police.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a four-door light-coloured sedan, possibly a grey Nissan Altima. Officers said the vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Warden Avenue towards Danforth Road.

Anyone with further information regarding the city's 71st homicide of 2018 is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).