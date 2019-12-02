

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have arrested a suspect accused of sexually assaulting two teenage boys during separate incidents inside a downtown apartment.

Police have not provided the specific dates of the two alleged incidents but say an investigation was launched by officers in November.

Investigators said a 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted after he was forced into an apartment in the area of Bathurst and College streets.

An arrest was made in connection with that alleged incident on Nov. 14 and a suspect, identified by police as 39-year-old Toronto resident Sahi Sadi Deilamsofla, was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, forcible confinement, and assault.

Police said further investigation led officers to re-arrest Deilamsofla on Nov.29.

According to police, in September 2019, an 18-year-old was sexually assaulted at the same apartment.

Deilamsofla was subsequently charged with another count of sexual assault and assault.

Deilamsofla is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20 at Old City Hall.

Police said they are concerned there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with new information to call investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.