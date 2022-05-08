Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect and a getaway car in the shooting death of 36-year-old man in Scarborough on Saturday morning.

At 3:01 a.m. Saturday morning, police were called to a plaza at the corner of Sheppard and Morningside avenues for reports of a shooting.

Two men were struck by gunfire.

Both were taken to hospital where 36-year-old Peter Oscar Khan was pronounced dead.

A second victim in his 20s suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Later on Saturday, police released surveillance camera images of a lone gunman approaching the area where Khan and others were gathered, opening fire, and departing the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators describe the suspect as a Black male, standing five-foot-six, with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a light coloured surgical mask, shiny black puffer jacket, light coloured pants and black running shoes.

The vehicle involved is described as a white Nissan sedan, possibly an Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 416-808-7400.