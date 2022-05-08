Suspect and vehicle images released in fatal Scarborough shooting
Published Sunday, May 8, 2022 6:51AM EDT
Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect and a getaway car in the shooting death of 36-year-old man in Scarborough on Saturday morning.
At 3:01 a.m. Saturday morning, police were called to a plaza at the corner of Sheppard and Morningside avenues for reports of a shooting.
Two men were struck by gunfire.
Both were taken to hospital where 36-year-old Peter Oscar Khan was pronounced dead.
A second victim in his 20s suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Later on Saturday, police released surveillance camera images of a lone gunman approaching the area where Khan and others were gathered, opening fire, and departing the scene in a vehicle.
Investigators describe the suspect as a Black male, standing five-foot-six, with a slim build.
He was last seen wearing a light coloured surgical mask, shiny black puffer jacket, light coloured pants and black running shoes.
The vehicle involved is described as a white Nissan sedan, possibly an Altima.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 416-808-7400.