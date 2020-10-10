One person has been taken into custody following a police chase in Scarborough.

It occurred in the area of Neilson Road and Military Trail. Toronto police said officers reported that a person rammed into their cruiser and took off.

Police then pursued the male suspect.

During the chase, the suspect left the roadway and crashed into trees, police said.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said no officers were injured.

There are road closures in the area.