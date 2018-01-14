

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera footage of a suspect who allegedly tried to set a gas pump on fire at a gas station in the Ionview area of Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police say that at 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to a gas station in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Ionview Road for a report of “disorderly” individuals nearby.

Footage released Sunday shows a suspect walking onto the grounds of the gas station with a light coloured package.

The suspect is seen lighting the package on fire and placing it near a gas pump.

The suspect, clad all in black with his face covered, then places a gasoline nozzle on top of the bag and flees the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-4100.