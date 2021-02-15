

A 77-year-old man was charged after a woman reported being sexually assaulted during a massage at a clinic in Brampton last week.

Peel Regional Police say that on Feb. 9 at 11 a.m., a 25-year-old woman went to a massage clinic in the McLaughlin Road and Queen Street area.

Investigators said she was sexually assaulted during the course of her massage.

“The victim did not sustain any physical injuries,” police said Monday.

On Sunday, police arrested a suspect they identified as Bassam Hanafi.

He was charged with one count of sexual assault.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Monday.

Investigators released an image of Hanafi on Monday, and urged anyone who “may have had a similar encounter with the accused” to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233.