Hamilton police say they have laid charges against a suspect in connection with the daylight shooting death of a 53-year-old man last week.

Shots rang out at a home in the area of Sanford Avenue North and Acorn Street shortly before 4 p.m. on March 24.

Officers arrived and found a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound dead inside the home. He has since been identified as Robert Barberstock.

Investigators said at the time that they believed the shooting was targeted and said they were looking for three to four male suspects who were spotted fleeing the scene.

Police said they learned through their investigation that a suspect in the fatal shooting sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

About half an hour after they were called to the first address, police were called to the Red Rose Motel at 553 Queenston Road, where they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to hospital, where he was stabilized and is expected to survive.

Police said Monday that 37-year-old Luke Willems of Hamilton has been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact Hamilton police or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.