

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have charged a suspect as part of their investigation into a series of sexual assaults in the area of York University.

At a news conference Friday, police warned that they believed a “predator” was on the loose. Police said they believe the same suspect to be responsible for five separate sexual assaults and one robbery where women were attacked from behind.

The alleged incidents occurred between Oct. 24 and Dec. 20.

In one case a woman was knocked unconscious and dragged to a secluded area, while in another case a knife was held to a woman’s throat, police said.

“We are very concerned by the escalating nature of these incidents,” Insp. Domenic Sinopoli told reporters.

Investigators previously released surveillance footage and a composite sketch of a suspect.

Police confirmed Saturday morning that a suspect was arrested Friday night and is now facing charges in connection with all six incidents.

Police have not yet named the suspect or listed the specific charges.