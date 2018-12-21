

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police are warning of a ‘predator’ who is using escalating levels of sexual violence against women walking alone south of York University, saying they can now link six separate incidents to the suspect — with two occurring last night.

Insp. Domenic Sinopoli said officers had already issued warnings for three incidents that occurred between Oct. 24 and Dec. 19.

In each instance a woman in her 20s was walking alone at night and was approached from behind and sexually assaulted.

In the Dec. 19 incident, the male suspect allegedly drew a knife and held it to the woman’s throat.

Last night, Sinopoli said, the suspect struck twice in 15 minutes.

At about 9:10 p.m. Thursday, a 30 year-old woman was leaving Finch West station along Four Winds Drive when she was knocked to the ground unconscious.

As she came to, Sinopoli said she was dragged to a secluded area and sexually assaulted and robbed of her phone. She struggled and was later able to break free.

Fifteen minutes later, a 20-year-old woman was in the area of 31 Four Winds Drive when she noticed a man loitering nearby.

She said the man followed her, made a demand for her phone and then sexually assaulted her.

“We have a predator on the loose who is attacking women from behind and I don’t know what his motive is considering some of these incidents start with a robbery and end with a sexual assault or vice-versa,” Sinopoli said.

The suspect, who was already the subject of a composite sketch released this fall, is described as a black male with a distinctly round face, between the ages of 18 and 25.

He has a slim build and short black hair.

In most of the incidents, he was clean shaven and wearing a dark coloured hoodie or jacket and dark or camouflage pants.

“We are very concerned by the escalating nature of these incidents,” Sinopoli said.

Police say they have also linked the suspect to a robbery that occurred on Dec. 10. In that instance, a woman was sitting on a bench near the tennis courts on the northeast corner of Sentinel Road and Finch Avenue West when the suspect approached her, made conversation and then left.

He later returned to grab her from behind and take her purse.

Sinopoli says the incidents were linked based on similar suspect descriptions, similar times of day when incidents occurred, the general vicinity where each incident occurred and the victims targeted.

Officers released surveillance camera footage of the suspect walking away after one of the incidents took place.

Sinopoli said women walking anywhere in the city at night should walk in pairs and remain vigilant.

In at least one of the incidents, the victim was wearing headphones that may have kept her from being aware the suspect was approaching.

Sinopoli cautioned the assaults taking place in North York could happen anywhere in the city.

“Be vigilant when they’re in that area or any area. We don’t want people thinking that because they’re outside of this area, nothing is going to happen to them.”

Police said they have been in contact with York University and have devoted additional police resources to the area where the assaults occurred.