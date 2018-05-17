Suspect charged in weekend shooting outside Mount Dennis bar
Police are shown at the scene of a shooting in a KFC parking lot in the city's west end.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 10:42AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 17, 2018 10:48AM EDT
A 24-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting outside a bar in the Mount Dennis area over the weekend, Toronto police say.
A verbal altercation started between the suspect and a 23-year-old man outside a bar in the Weston Road and Jane Street area sometime after 2:20 a.m. on May 12, police said.
The confrontation escalated and the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the other man before fleeing the area.
Paramedics transported the victim to hospital with a serious gunshot wound, but he is expected to survive.
On Thursday, police announced that a suspect was arrested on May 16.
Nashon Simmons of Oshawa is facing a list of charges, including attempted murder, failing to comply with the condition of a judicial release, and various weapon charges.
He was set to make a court appearance on Thursday morning.