

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 24-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting outside a bar in the Mount Dennis area over the weekend, Toronto police say.

A verbal altercation started between the suspect and a 23-year-old man outside a bar in the Weston Road and Jane Street area sometime after 2:20 a.m. on May 12, police said.

The confrontation escalated and the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the other man before fleeing the area.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital with a serious gunshot wound, but he is expected to survive.

On Thursday, police announced that a suspect was arrested on May 16.

Nashon Simmons of Oshawa is facing a list of charges, including attempted murder, failing to comply with the condition of a judicial release, and various weapon charges.

He was set to make a court appearance on Thursday morning.