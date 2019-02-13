

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera images of a suspect wanted for the targeted killing of the grandson of a reputed mob boss at a home in Hamilton’s Huntington neighbourhood last month.

Police said that on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m., they were called to a home on Mountain Brow Boulevard for reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

They arrived to find 43-year-old Cece Luppino suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Published reports indicate Luppino is the grandson of late mafia boss Rocco Luppino.

Investigators say Cece had no criminal record and was not known to police.

Detectives said Cece was alone in the home at the time he was shot and his body was located by a family member.

The shooting occurred sometime around 3:10 p.m. on the afternoon of Jan. 30, police said Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 905-546-4863.