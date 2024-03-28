A suspect who was wanted in connection with a 2022 lounge shooting in Vaughan that left two people dead has been taken into custody in the United States.

York Regional Police said Thursday that 29-year-old Kensworth Alton Francis of Mississauga was taken into custody by U.S. marshals in Hartford, Connecticut earlier this week on March 26.

Police have been looking for him for two years since a deadly shooting at ATL Lounge on Highway 7 on July 23, 2022.

Officers responded to the lounge at around 3:30 a.m. and found three victims with gunshot wounds. Two of them -- 25-year-old Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe and 22-year-old Chibueze Momah -- died from their injuries. Both men were security guards at the lounge. A 20-year-old woman who was attending the lounge was injured, but survived.

"Members of the York Regional Police Homicide Unit have been actively working the investigation and partnered with the BOLO (Be On the Look Out) Program, the RCMP INTERPOL Fugitive Apprehension Support Team and the United States Marshals Service in effort to locate the suspect," police said in a news release, thanking the other services.

Francis is facing two charges of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted murder. Investigators are now working with the Ministry of the Attorney General to extradite him to York Region, police said.