

Chris Fox and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say a man charged in the death of a young woman found dead in her West Queen West apartment this week had moved in with her just three weeks earlier.

Victoria Selby-Readman, 28, was found dead, with obvious signs of trauma inside the fifth-floor apartment that she rented at a building on Richmond Street near Niagara Street on Tuesday evening.

In a news release issued on Sunday, police said that they have now arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with her death.

Det. Paul Worden told The Canadian Press Sunday that text messages and conversations Selby-Readman had with friends have lead him to believe that she met the suspect through social media, where she had recently posted ads on Instagram and Facebook seeking a roommate.

Worden said he does not believe the two had a romantic relationship and police had not recently been alerted to any disturbances at the apartment.

“It was a roommate-type relationship, but due to the brief time he was there and the level of violence that occurred within a few weeks, (the death) is unusual,” Worden said.

Worden said the suspect was known to police in Durham Region for a number of alleged domestic incidents.

Investigators believe that other women may have also been contacted by the suspect on social media. Those people are now being urged to contact police.

Richard Isaac, 41, of Brampton, appeared in court at Old City Hall on Sunday to face one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the case is being urged to contact investigators.