Homicide detectives say they are searching for a man wanted in connection with the murder of his 56-year-old father who was found suffering from severe injuries at a home in Stoney Creek on Saturday night.

In an updated news release issued Sunday afternoon, police released an image of 22-year-old Sukhaj Cheema-Singh, who is wanted for first-degree murder after his father was found with severe injuries at a home in Stoney Creek on Saturday night.

Police said the victim, who has been identified as 56-year-old Kuldip Singh, was discovered at a home near Trafalgar Drive and Mud Street at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday. He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries, police said.

Witnesses told officers that the male suspect fled the residence after an altercation with the victim.

Police said the suspect was believed to be in the area for about 30 minutes prior to the incident and fled in a small, dark-coloured SUV.

The vehicle was last seen heading north on Trafalgar toward Mud Street.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with video footage of the area to contact Det. Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3843.