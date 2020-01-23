

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are asking for the public’s help after a suspect set a fire inside a Vaughan elementary school during the school day on Wednesday.

York Regional Police say that at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were calls to Fossil Hill Public School, west of Weston Road, for a report of a fire.

Police say they located a locker on the second floor of the building that was on fire.

“It was later determined that the fire was believed to have been intentionally set,” police said Thursday.

The small blaze forced the closure of the school for Thursday and Friday.

York Region District School Board spokesperson Miguelo Licino told CP24 Fossil Hill students will go to class at Tommy Douglas Secondary School for Thursday and Friday.

"The secondary school is nearby and able to house the students as exams are currently occurring," Licino said.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441.