

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The charge a 24-year-old man was facing in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in Mississauga last month has been upgraded to first-degree murder.

On March 11 at around 11 a.m., emergency officials were called to the area of Dundas Street and Cawthra Road for reports of shots fired in the parking lot of a commercial plaza.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later identified by investigators as Michael Deabaitua-Schulde, a “well-entrenched member” of the Niagara chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang. The attack was targeted, according to officers.

The fatal shooting happened in view of people who were exercising at a nearby boxing gym.

On March 13, two men were arrested in Montreal in connection with the incident. Marckens Vilme, 28, was charged with first-degree murder at the time, while 24-year-old Brandon Reyes was charged with accessory after the fact.

Joseph Pallotta, a 38-year-old man living in Quebec, surrendered to police on March 17 after a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest was issued in connection with this investigation.

Investigators later said a fourth suspect, identified as 26-year-old Montreal-resident Marc Issa El-Khoury, was arrested in connection with the murder on March 21. He was arrested while attempting to cross the border into the United States from Champlain, Que.

Pallotta and El-Khoury are each facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting.

Reyes’ charge of accessory after the fact was upgraded to a charge of first-degree murder on Monday when he appeared in court.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with additional information to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).