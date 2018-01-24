

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in an exchange of gunfire in a parking lot in Hamilton on Tuesday night.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., two men got into an altercation in a parking lot in the area of Limeridge Road West, near Garth Street and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

Police said the dispute escalated and the two men ended up shooting at each other.

One of the men, who is believed to be in his early 20s, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The second man was last seen fleeing the area in a dark, four-door vehicle.

Officers, with the help of the Hamilton Police Service’s K9 unit, searched the area and located firearms believed to be used in the shooting.

Hamilton police are still searching the area for evidence, video surveillance footage, and witnesses.

Police have not said if the two men knew one another prior to the altercation.

The gunshot victim will face firearm-related charges, police said.

The outstanding suspect is likely still in possession of a handgun, police said, and members of the public with information on his whereabouts are urged to contact 9-1-1.