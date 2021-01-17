One person is dead after a shooting in North York Sunday evening.

Police said officers were on patrol in the area of Duncanwoods Drive and Finch Avenue West, east of Islington Avenue, when they heard gunshots.

A male victim was located suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. Officers and paramedics administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police said there was a pursuit after witnesses told officers that they saw a man fleeing the area.

The suspect, who was wearing a mask and a red jacket, was last seen running to a ravine.