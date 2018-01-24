Suspect sought after man shot in Hamilton: police
Hamilton police file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 5:16AM EST
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Hamilton on Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred in the area of Limeridge Road West, near Garth Street and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, at around 8:30 p.m.
Police say a man in his early 20s sustained non-life-threatening injuries following the incident.
Investigators have not yet released any suspect information but say they believe the shooting was targeted.