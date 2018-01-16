

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery at a restaurant in Briar Hill-Belgravia late Monday night.

The incident occurred at a restaurant near Castlefield Avenue and Dufferin Street at around 11:22 p.m.

No injuries were reported but the suspect, police say, obtained an undisclosed quantity of cash and stashed it in his backpack.

Witnesses told police that a black handgun was spotted on the man.

He was seen leaving the area on foot.

Police have described the suspect as a black male between the ages of 25 and 30 and is approximately five-foot-nine and 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweater with a hood and a black mask.