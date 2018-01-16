Suspect sought after robbery at restaurant in Briar Hill-Belgravia
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 5:57AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 16, 2018 10:11AM EST
Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery at a restaurant in Briar Hill-Belgravia late Monday night.
The incident occurred at a restaurant near Castlefield Avenue and Dufferin Street at around 11:22 p.m.
No injuries were reported but the suspect, police say, obtained an undisclosed quantity of cash and stashed it in his backpack.
Witnesses told police that a black handgun was spotted on the man.
He was seen leaving the area on foot.
Police have described the suspect as a black male between the ages of 25 and 30 and is approximately five-foot-nine and 170 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a grey sweater with a hood and a black mask.