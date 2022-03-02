Toronto police have released security video images of a suspect who allegedly sprayed a TTC conductor with an unknown liquid at Main Street Station last month.

It happened on Feb. 17 on the platform of the Line 2 subway station.

Police said a man allegedly threw an unknown liquid in the face of a TTC conductor "without any provocation."

The conductor was not injured. Police said the man was last seen walking on the eastbound platform.

He is described as 18 years old, stands five-foot-seven and has a slim build. Police said he was wearing a black or navy hoodie, black pants, black shoes, blue facemask and was carrying a black Nike backpack and a Nike water bottle.

This is the third reported incident in the past few weeks where a TTC worker was assaulted. Last month, two TTC employees were injured in separate stabbings.

The union representing transit workers across the country called on all governments to do more to protect employees.

ATU Canada requested the creation of a national task force in partnership with all three levels of government and transit agencies across the country to combat the rise in assaults.

"We require and need de-escalation training for our transit professionals. When they're put into a tough and vulnerable position. They need to know and have the tools of how to move away and de-escalate the situation," ATU Canada President John Di Nino said.

According to data from the TTC, 67 transit worker assaults were reported in the last quarter of 2021.

- With files from Kerrisa Wilson