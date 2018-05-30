

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police have released security camera images of a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of two 11-year-old girls in The Annex.

The alleged incident took place in the area of Spadina Avenue and Bloor Street West on May 25 at around 3:45 p.m.

The two girls were inside a convenience store when they were approached by a man, investigators said.

Police allege the man sexually assaulted both girls.

A suspect wanted in connection with this investigation has been described as a 30-year-old man with short brown hair. Officers said he was clean-shaven wearing a baggy grey T-shirt with baggy dark jeans at the time.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).