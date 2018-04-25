

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators say they have identified a suspect sought on a nationwide warrant in connection with a stabbing in a Scarborough Junction apartment tower Saturday that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Toronto police said they were called to a Toronto Community Housing building at 40 Gordonridge Place, in the Danforth Road and Midland Avenue area, at 7:50 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, homicide detectives identified the victim as Joel Newby. A post-mortem exam later found Newby’s cause of death to be multiple stab wounds.

Investigators said on Saturday they had located several scenes in the building related to the incident, but they believed the stabbing took place inside an apartment unit.

They said on Saturday that they thought Newby was targeted by his assailant.

On Wednesday, police said they are seeking a suspect they identified as 27-year-old Joshua Bewley of Toronto. He is sought on a warrant for first-degree murder.

His image was released Wednesday.

Bewley is described as a black male, standing six-feet-one or six-feet-two inches tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and dark-coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.