

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 29-year-old man is in custody in connection with two incidents where a suspect was observed taking cell phone photos up women’s skirts in an Etobicoke grocery store this week.

Toronto police say that on June 21 and 26, officers on patrol were called to the Farm Boy grocery store at 841 Brown’s Line for reports of a suspect taking photos with his cell phone up women’s skirts.

On Wednesday, police say they arrested a suspect identified as Michael Tracey.

He has been charged with three counts of voyeurism and two counts of criminal harassment.

He is expected to appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Thursday.

Investigators released an image of the accused on Thursday and said they are concerned there are other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2200.