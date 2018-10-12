

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A suspect vehicle was lingering around a quiet residential street in Downsview for hours before a 26-year-old business student at Ryerson University was fatally shot in the driveway of his family home in broad daylight, according to witnesses.

After reviewing surveillance video in the area, neighbours said a grey-coloured vehicle arrived on Camborne Avenue, located near Tavistock Road and Keele Street, sometime in the morning and fled moments after shots were fired at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Roy Zamora was found suffering from obvious signs of trauma inside his vehicle on the driveway of the home he shared with his mother. He was gunned down moments after arriving home.

“He was in the car,” neighbour Carla Gauthier said. “The neighbours, with homemade tools – saran wrap and tape – were trying to stop the bleeding.”

Gauthier said she stood there holding Zamora’s head while waiting for first responders.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto paramedics pronounced Zamora dead.

“(In surveillance video you see) just the car, his car, and then another one followed a few seconds after,” a neighbour, who identified himself only as John, said. “Apparently it was a grey Mazda, that’s what he said, the police officer.”

In front of the house where Zamora lost his life, family, friends and neighbours gathered to console one another and place flowers to honour the young man described as a hardworking student.

“The fact that this happened to him, everyone’s like why? Why? He wouldn’t have done this, he’s not involved in stuff like this, at least from what we know, he’s not,” Zamora’s friend Sabrina Loria said.

“He just had such dreams and like, it’s insane. It’s absolutely insane.”

Neighbour Maria Tersigni said she has been losing sleep over the loss of the young man, who she remembers would often cut the grass for his mother.

“I still can’t believe it, something like that here,” she said. “He was very nice… A beautiful boy, I don’t know what happened.”

Investigators said two male suspects between the ages of 18 and 25, standing about six-feet tall, were last seen fleeing the scene eastbound in a grey-coloured hatchback vehicle.

Zamora’s death is being investigated as the city’s 85th homicide of 2018.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).