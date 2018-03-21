

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





WARNING: The video at the top of this story shows a brutal attack on a man. Some viewers may find the content disturbing.

One of three suspects wanted in connection with the assault of a 29-year-old man with autism at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga will be turning himself into police while “maintaining his innocence,” his lawyer said.

Speaking with CP24 on Wednesday afternoon, criminal defense lawyer Jag Virk said his client is not saying he is one of the three male suspects seen in a video showing the assault, which was released by Peel Regional Police last week.

“He was surprised to see his picture on the TV that he is wanted for this assault so he retained me and he will turning himself in and be fully co-operating with the authorities and all I can say at this time is that he fully maintains his innocence and hopefully everyone can wait until all the facts and information comes out before rushing to judgement,” Virk said.

“I will say at this time that we don’t even know if that’s him on the video, all we know is that he is wanted as a suspect in a thing that he is one of the people on the video so he is turning himself in, co-operating with the police and we’ll deal with it from there.”

Peel police released the video to the public showing the assault on March 14 in an effort to identify the three suspects involved. The video shows a 29-year-old male victim sitting on a staircase at the bus terminal at around 10:45 p.m. one day earlier.

As the man is adjusting his rollerblades on the staircase, the footage shows a group of three males approach him and begin attacking him. The three males are seen punching and kicking the victim, who is seen trying to protect his face.

The male victim was taken to hospital to be treated for a broken nose and cuts to his face, police said. He later returned home from the hospital and will make a full recovery.

Police said an “overwhelming” amount of tips regarding this investigation from the public led them to identify one of the three suspects as 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami of no fixed address. According to officers, his last known address was in Surrey, British Columbia.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant for Dhami was issued on one count of aggravated assault.

The second suspect has been described as being clean shaven with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a grey horizontal stripe across the chest and a grey vertical stripe along the hood with black track pants and black shoes.

Police said the third suspect has a medium build and is unshaven. At the time, he was seen wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo on the front and white lettering along the sleeves with black track pants and black shoes.

Investigators did not say whether any of the three suspects have ties to the GTA.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).