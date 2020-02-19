

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





York Regional Police are investigating after four people were injured during a bank robbery in Markham Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to an RBC bank in the area of 16th Avenue and Markham Road just after 8 p.m.

Police said two people were stabbed and two other sustained head injuries.

One of the stabbing victims was taken to a trauma centre while the three others were transported to a local hospital.

Police said three suspects, who were possibly armed with knives and gun, fled the scene on foot.

With the help of the K9 unit, the suspects were later located and taken into police custody.

A large police presence will remain at the scene as the search for evidence continues, police said.

This is a developing story. More to come.