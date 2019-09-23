

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for suspects after two people were shot at a party at a short-term rental property in Vaughan over the weekend.

Gunshots rang out shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 22 outside a residence on Petticoat Road, located near Major Mackenzie Drive West and McNaughton Road East.

Police say multiple shots were fired in both the backyard and in front of the home and more than 20 shell casings were found at the scene.

No victims or suspects were found when police initially arrived on scene but investigators later discovered that two men, a 24-year-old and a 22-year-old, made their own way to hospital after suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at the party.

Video surveillance footage of the shooting shows shots being fired from a moving car travelling on Petticoat Road.

Security video also captured the sound of gunshots coming from the rear of the home where the party was taking place.

Two suspects, armed with handguns, are also seen in a video approaching the residence from Lealinds Road.

Police are searching for two suspect vehicles, including a white, four-door sedan and a black, four-door sedan.

Photos of the suspect vehicles and the two armed men have now been released by investigators.

“These shooting incidents are very concerning and unfortunately a GTA-wide problem,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Joliffe said in a news release issued Monday. “Gun crime has no borders and we must all work together to combat it.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.