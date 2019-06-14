

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify two men wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl near the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood on Wednesday.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl was walking in the area of Dufferin Street and Dane Avenue at around 1 a.m. when she was attacked by an unknown man.

Police say the girl was dragged to a secluded area and a second man joined in on the attack.

She was sexually assaulted by the first man before a passerby interrupted the assault and the two suspects fled.

The fist suspect has been described by police as mixed race with a light complexion and is between 30 and 33. He is believed to be five-foot-five to five-foot-six and has a strong build, with short, dark hair with the sides shaved. He was seen wearing a black, long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt and black pants with rips in the knees.

Police say the second suspect is a white male who is between 20 and 25 and is about five-foot-seven or five-foot-eight. He has a medium build, blond hair that is short on the sides but longer on top, and has a slight mustache. He was seen wearing a dark, long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, beige pants, and black boots.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.