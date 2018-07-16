

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating a “suspicious” vehicle fire in the parking lot of a Cineplex in Etobicoke late Sunday night.

Firefighters s were called to the area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. for a car fire.

When crews arrived on scene, a Maserati was engulfed in flames.

No one was inside the vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported.

Police say crews are still investigating the incident, which has been deemed “suspicious.”

The car has been removed from the scene.