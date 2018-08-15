

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy who died after trying to rescue a mother and her son in distress in the water at Woodbine Beach last week has been identified as a student at Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts in Scarborough.

The Toronto District School Board identified the boy as 16-year-old Kyle Howard-Muthulingam.

Howard-Muthulingam was one of a number of people who jumped into the water at the east-end beach at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday after hearing a mother and her son calling out for help, police said.

Emergency crews rescued five people from the lake following the incident and three people, including Howard-Muthulingam, were transported to hospital.

Howard-Muthulingam was pronounced dead a short time later.

The condition of the other patients is not known.

The TDSB said the school will be open at 11 a.m. today for anyone who wants to pay tribute to Howard-Muthulingam, who would have been going into Grade 12 next month.

Grief counsellors will be on site for students and staff.