

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Porter Airlines says its systems are currently being stymied by a technical outage that is causing delays for some passengers.

The problem appears to have started after 4 p.m. when multiple people complained to the airline over social media about difficulty checking in or changing bookings.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the airline blamed the difficulties on a U.S. telecom outage.

“There is a telecom outage in the U.S. affecting multiple customers, including all areas of our website, passenger processing and reservation systems,” Porter spokesperson Brad Cicero said in an email to CP24. “While some flights are operating, delays and cancellations are expected.”

The website for Billy Bishop Airport showed about a dozen late or delayed arriving flights and 6 delayed departing flights as of 6 p.m.

Images from inside the airport showed long lines at check-in counters and people sitting on the floor in the departure lounge

“We are in direct contact with the telecom providers as they work toward a resolution,” the airline said. “Passengers will be transported as quickly are possible in the circumstances and we apologize for the delays.”

There was no word on how long it might take to fix the problem.