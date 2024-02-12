A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a trio of carjacking investigations, including one in which a victim was doused in bear spray.

The incidents all occurred during a one-week span between Dec. 28 of last year and Jan. 4 of this year.

In the first incident on Dec. 28, police say that a suspect approached a victim while she was siting in her vehicle in the Finch and Midland avenues area at around 11:15 p.m.

It is alleged that the suspect opened the driver side door and pulled the woman out of the vehicle. He then fled the scene in the vehicle, police say.

Just days later on Jan. 1 officers were again called to the Finch and Midland avenues area for a carjacking investigation.

This time police say that the suspect approached another victim as she was loading her two children into her vehicle shortly before 6 p.m.

Police say that the suspect made verbal demand and proceeded to point bear spray at the woman and her children.

However, police say that the suspect ultimately fled the scene after the woman screamed and got the attention of other people in the area.

The third incident occurred just after midnight on Jan. 4 in the area of Finch Avenue and Don Mills Road.

Police say that a man and woman were returning to their vehicle when the suspect approached the man from behind and demanded the keys.

It is alleged that the suspect subsequently sprayed the man with bear spray before taking the keys and fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

In a news release issued on Monday afternoon, police confirmed that a suspect in all three carjacking investigations was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police on an unrelated matter over the weekend.

The suspect, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing 11 charges, including robbery and robbery with an offensive weapon.