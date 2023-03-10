A 14-year-old has been charged after allegedly bringing a replica firearm to a school in Brampton, Ont.

Police say they were called to Harold M. Brathwaite Secondary school, near Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway, around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday for a weapons-related incident.

A young man was taken into custody inside the school and a BB gun was seized, police say.

No injuries were reported.

The teen has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He has been released with conditions.

The charge has not been proven in court. The suspect cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“At this time, investigators believe this to be an isolated event,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

“There is no evidence to suggest that this is related to any other recent school incidents.”

Seven schools in the Greater Toronto Area were targeted by online threats this week, resulting in an increased police presence.

Investigators said the anonymous posts suggested someone intended to “shoot up” the schools on March 10.

Two teens were charged on Thursday in connection with separate threats made to high schools in Mississauga and Brampton. They are each facing one count of uttering threats.